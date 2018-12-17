Civilian killings does not auger well for peace in Kashmir: NC

Holds protest rally in G’bal
Srinagar, Dec 16:
Jammu and National Conference on Sunday expressed dismay over the impunity and contempt with which the seven civilians were killed the other day in the Sirnoo hamlet of Pulwama.
In a statement issued Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri castigated the security forces for unleashing “bloodbath” in Sirnoo village. “The violence and killing spree has engulfed the valley. Along with civilians, three militants and security personnel were also killed. What is adding salt to the wounds is the shocking cold response of incumbent BJP government towards it. The central government has shut its eyes and ears to the brazen human rights violations in valley,” he said.
Veeri said the theater of death and destruction that was orchestrated in the Sirnoo hamlet of Pulwama will go down the history but the bereaved families will have to live with the pain throughout their lives. “Killing of unarmed civilians mostly youngsters has deeply shaken the whole valley. It is horrendous and heart wrenching to ascertain the disdain with which our youth are being devoured upon,” he said.
South zone president said that the fateful incident could have been avoided had the forces adhered to proper SOP’s. “I urge the government to think of means and methods so that innocents are not caught into the frenzy of death and destruction. I urge the incumbent administration to initiate a time bond inquiry into the whole episode. A fact finding team should be immediately deputed to the Sirnoo hamlet of Pulwama,” he said.
He said that there is immediate need for a parallel reconciliation policy and the monster of death and destruction that has been let free since BJP-PDP came into being has to be replaced with reconciliation. “Violence will beget violence. Such gory incidents does not auger well for peace to return to our valley, “he said.
Veeri said no one could possibly gauge the trauma the bereaved families are going through. “Our sympathies cannot bring the dead back. However I pray to almighty to salvage us from the current tumultuous times. May peace prevail and may the distressed families rise again,” he said.
Meanwhile, NC held a peaceful protest rally against the civilian killings in Pulwama and demanded that those responsible for the killings be identified and arrested.
Scores of National Conference workers led by party District President and Ex MLA Ganderbal, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar took out a protest rally from party headquarters Ganderbal to Beehama Chowk seeking an end to unabated civilian killings, maiming and human rights violations in the Valley.
Addressing the rally, Sheikh Ishfaq said that the mayhem that was unleashed at Pulwama the other day and the episodes like it don’t augment well for the peace to return to valley. “New Delhi is irresolute about the gravity of situation and if the current phenomenon of uncertainty persists it can morph in a much dire situation,” he said.