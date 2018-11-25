Civilian killings cause of concern: Tarigami

Srinagar:
CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami on Saturday said that killing of civilians must be a cause of concern for the right-thinking civil society.
In a statement issued to press, Tarigami said that three civilians, including a 14-year-old girl, have been killed in Kashmir during the last three-days. He said that the unabated civilian killings in Kashmir must be a cause of concern for every right-thinking person in the nation. The killing of civilians in Kashmir is highly condemnable and it should stop immediately.
In Kashmir, killings of teenagers are commonplace. The reasons for these murders are often nothing more than the sadism of the one or other party involved in the conflict. It is heart-rending to learn about civilian killings, which have become norm of the day. The situation calls for immediate de-escalation from all sides.
Tarigami while expressing heartfelt condolences with the families of the victims demanded an immediate end to the civilian killings in the Valley. "Killing of civilians can never be solution to any problem. Whether a civilian is killed by the bullet from one side or the other side, it is loss of precious human life, " Tarigami said, adding "Whose cause’ is fulfilled by the killings of civilians? Unfortunately, it is a Kashmiri who is getting killed every day. "