Civilian killings

Dear Editor,
This is in response to the news report titled “68 civilians killed in 2018” published in Rising Kashmir on Tuesday, September 04. Most civilians have been killed by Indian army, security forces and police. We have seen how the police vehicle crushed one protestor to death which was caught on video. They all have been given freehand by Indian government which tells them to show no mercy to Kashmiris. Army claims it is the most disciplined, but when we hear about the incidents in south Kashmir we blood boils. Why doesn’t Indian army do anything like that in any other state of India? The forces know Kashmir is different, they can do anything and be never punished as long as AFSPA protects them and their political masters are on their side.
Shahid Manzoor