Civilian killing result of impunity laws: National Front

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28 :
Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has strongly condemned the killing of a civilian in Noorbagh, Srinagar. In a statement, on Friday a National Front spokesperson said that cold-blooded murder of Saleem Malik is a fresh example of the highhandedness of the men in uniform enjoying impunity laws like AFSPA and the patronage of New Delhi.
Condemning the arrest spree of separatist leaders, activists and youth, the spokesperson said that it is being done in the garb of “civic polls drama”. He said that frequent CASOs across the length and breadth of Kashmir is a sheer example of “State intimidation which has resulted in the murder of Saleem Malik.”
Paying rich tributes to Malik and other “martyrs” NF spokesperson said that the forces are creating a situation where common people are breathing under the shadow of the gun. He said, “The freedom loving people of Kashmir are on the path of resistance which they feel is the only way left to achieve their political rights accepted and acknowledged at the international level but continuously denied by New Delhi.”