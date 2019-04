April 08, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A youth was killed on Monday during a scuffle between villagers of two villages in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

The scfuffle broke between some villagers of Urpora and Homhuna over water sharing.

A police official said that Adfar Parra resident of Homhuna Imamsahib was hit during the scuffle and was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police has registered a case in this incident and started investigation.