Civilian killed in LoC firing in Nowshera sector

Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch, Dec 26:
A civilian was killed in the firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Wednesday.
Defence spokesman Lt Col DevenderAnand said Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing on army positions and civilian areas in Nowshera sector at around noon today.
He said a civilian identified as Bodhraj, 55, resident of Deeing, Nowshera sustained critical injuries.
Anand said Army evacuated the injured civilian to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.
He said the army men returned the fire with similar calibre weapons.
“Our troops gave a befitting response to Pakistani troops,” he said.