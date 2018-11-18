Civilian killed by gunmen after abduction in Shopian

Hizb releases video of teenager’s killing, his ‘confessional statement’ of being ‘informer’
Javid SofiShopian, Nov 17:
A day after teenager was shot dead in Pulwama district, a civilian was killed by unknown gunmen after abducting him in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.
A police official said militants in the morning abducted three civilians, Farooq Ahmad, Shahid Ahmad and Huzaif Kutay from Sadipora village of Shopian from a bakery shop.
“Farooq and Shahid, both residents of Sadipora, were set free. The third person Huzaif alias Raja was killed after abduction by the abductors. His throat-slit body was recovered from Hermain village of Shopian,” he said.
Huzaif son of Mohammad Ashraf alias Raja Kandur of Manzgam village of Kulgam was running a bakery shop in Sadipora.
Body of Huzaif was handed over to his family by police after completion of medico-legal formalities.
Police said two more civilians were abducted by suspected militants from Memander village of Shopian.
They were identified as Hakib Javid and Ishfaq Ahmad.
Their fate was not known when reports last poured in.
The gunmen had abducted a class 11th student, Nadeem Manzoor from Safanagri village of Shopian on Thursday and later shot dead.
His bullet ridden body was recovered from a village in neighbouring Pulwama district, 8 kilometers from his village.
Hizbul Mujahideen in an audio message released on social media claimed responsibility of the killing and accused him of being an army informer.
The confessional video of the teenager and the video of his killing were also released on social media.