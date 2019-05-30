Civilian killed, 44 hurt in Shopian clashes

May 30, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Gunfight rages between militants and forces

A civilian was killed and 44 others injured during clashes which erupted in a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday between youth and forces following a cordon and search operation.

A police official said a cordon and search operation was launched in Gugloora village in Pinjura area of Shopian by joint forces comprising army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Special Operations of Jammu and Kashmir police at around 2:30 pm after receiving credible inputs about presence of militants there.

Local residents said as forces were laying siege around the village, many youth hit the streets and hurled stones on the forces who retaliated by firing teargas smoke shells, pellets and live ammunition in which many protestors were injured.

The injured were shifted to District Hospital Shopian for treatment.

Health authorities in Shopian said they received 45 injured at district hospital.

"A youth with bullet injury in abdomen was referred to Srinagar hospital in critical condition. However, he succumbed at Pulwama while on way to Srinagar," they said.

The deceased civilian was identified as Sajad Ahmad Parray, 35, son of Ali Mohammad Parray of Baderhama village of Shopian. He

is said to be a labourer by profession.

The doctors said 10 injured were referred to Srinagar hospitals for specialised treatment.

"Out of 10 injured referred to Srinagar, two have firearm injuries in legs while 8 others were hit by pellets in eyes and other body parts," they said adding the rest injured were managed at the district hospital.

Despite violent clashes, forces kept searching for militants for around six hours and established a contact with hiding militants at around 6:55 pm, sources said.

The operation was on when this report was filed.