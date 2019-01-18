Civilian injured in shelling

NAZIM ALI MANHASPoonch:
A civilian was injured after Pakistani troops allegedly fired heavy mortar shells in Gulpur and Noushera sector of twin border district Rajouri and Poonch.
As per defense sources, the Pakistani army allegedly resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the LoC in Gulpur sector of Poonch at about 4:40 am in the early morning which remained on till 06:20 am in which a civilian was injured.
The shelling was unprecedented one which was retaliated strongly and effectively with the same caliber by the Indian army, they said.