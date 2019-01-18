About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Civilian injured in shelling

Published at January 18, 2019


NAZIM ALI MANHAS

Poonch:

 A civilian was injured after Pakistani troops allegedly fired heavy mortar shells in Gulpur and Noushera sector of twin border district Rajouri and Poonch.
As per defense sources, the Pakistani army allegedly resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the LoC in Gulpur sector of Poonch at about 4:40 am in the early morning which remained on till 06:20 am in which a civilian was injured.
The shelling was unprecedented one which was retaliated strongly and effectively with the same caliber by the Indian army, they said.

