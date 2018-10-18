Civilian injured in mine blast in Poonch

NAZIM ALI MANHASPOONCH:
A civilian was injured along the Line of Control (LoC) at village Dari Dabsi in Mendhar of Poonch district this afternoon after he inadvertently stepped on a landmine.
The injured has been identified as Mohammad Ramzan son of Mohammad Hussain, a resident of Dari Dabsi.
Officials said the civilian stepped over the mine while he was cutting the grass in the forward village this afternoon leading to powerful explosion in which he receives multiple splinter injuries in leg, head and both hands.
The officials said that army personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to local hospital, where from he was referred to district hospital Rajouri for specialized treatment.
His condition is said to be serious.
Police have registered a case in the blast and started investigations.