Civilian injured in LoC firing in Rajouri

Published at January 17, 2019 05:39 PM 0Comment(s)684views


Press Trust of India

Jammu

A civilian was injured Thursday during LoC firing in Rajouri district.

"Pakistan troops resorted to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Nowshera sector," the officials said today.
 
Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said "the Army is replying befittingly to the Pakistani aggression".

The ceasefire violation resulted in injuries to a civilian who has been hospitalised, officials said.

 

