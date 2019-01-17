Civilian injured in LoC firing in Rajouri

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
A civilian was injured Thursday during LoC firing in Rajouri district.
The ceasefire violation resulted in injuries to a civilian who has been hospitalised, officials said.
The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) to ask the city police to investigate the "fake news" of Lok Sabha poll schedule being circulated on social media. The CEO has also been asked to seek action against unnamed persons and enti...More
In a relief to thousands of NGOs, Indian Home Ministry has relaxed the mandatory requirement of getting themselves registered on a Niti Aayog-run online platform to receive foreign donations, officials said Thursday. With this, the Non-Government Organisations will no longer...More
A civilian was injured Thursday during LoC firing in Rajouri district. "Pakistan troops resorted to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Nowshera sector," the officials said today. Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said "...More
UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa has expressed hope that the reform of the Security Council would gain traction this year, saying without a strong political will, progress will be difficult. Espinosa, Ecuador's former Minister of Foreign Affairs, was in ...More
In a major step towards raising loans forfunding infrastructure projects, Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited(JKIDFC) has sought expression of interest (EoI) from banking and finanancial institutions for advancing loans worth Rs 8,000 c...More
Reacting to reports that a snowcat operator had a narrow escape during a snow clearance operation in Srinagar, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said the men who keep roads open in the snowy conditions, along with the power department linemen who restore...More
Dismissing reports that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not ready to go to polls as a misplaced presumption, the party on Thursday said that it had geared for peoples’ verdict even before the dissolution of assembly last year. In a statement issued here, senior PDP ...More
Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged gunfire along Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. An official said that after ceasefire violation by Pakistani Army who fired upon the forward posts, Indian Army retaliated ensuing in the cross LoC firing...More
Air traffic at Srinagar International airport resumed on Thursday after remaining suspended since yesterday due to poor visibility and snowfall. After the improvement in the weather we have resumed air traffic at the airport, an official of the airport told a news agency thi...More
India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the death of a civilian in "unprovoked ceasefire violation" by the Pakistan forces in Sunderbani Sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the 11th of this month. In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said, a Pakistan High Co...More
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police and two traffic cop were injured in a grenade blast near Zero Bridge in Rajbagh area of Srinagar city on Thursday afternoon. Reports said that suspected militants lobbed a grenade on police party near Zero Bridge in Rajbagh. In th...More
Scores of women Thursday staged a protest demonstration at Rajouri Kadal in Downtown area of Srinagar, seeking release of their kin from prison. Witnesses said that protesting women blocked the road at Rajouri Kadal against the alleged handing over of nine Srinagar youth to...More
A local militant of Lashkar-eToiba (LeT) outfit was arrested by Special Operation Group (SOG) of police from Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Thursday morning. Reports said that police conducted a raid at Chahlan village and arrested a person identified as Mubarak Ahmad ...More
Pakistan's Supreme Court Thursday ordered the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift the travel ban imposed on opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the Sindh Chief Minister, and asked the country's anti-corruption body to probe their involvement in Rs 35...More
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has clarified the news report titled as "JKBFSL aspirants demand release of merit list" published in Rising Kashmir. An official said that the merit list was already releaaed and stands available on the Bank’s website. "The merit list of ca...More
Security has been reinforced in Haryana ahead of the pronouncement of quantum of sentence for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others convicted in the murder of journalist Ramchander Chhatrapati. A special court in Panchkula will pronounce the quantu...More
An intense cold wave continued in Kashmir on Thursday, while Drass town in Ladakh region was the coldest in the State at minus 22.0 degrees Celsius. After snowfall in the Valley on Wednesday, there was an improvement in weather conditions, the weather office said. The sky ...More
