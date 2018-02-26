Civilian injured in Hajin clashes, militants flee

M T RasoolBandipora
A civilian was injured in clashes with the security forces during protests following a brief gunfight in Hajin area of Bandipora district on Monday.
The civilian identified as Riyaz Ahmad was injured in the clashes that broke out in Hajan area where a brief exchange of gunfire took place between the militants and the forces Monday morning, a police officer said.
Taking advantage of the clashes the militants hiding in the area managed to escape, reports said
A senior police officer wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that 5-9 militants were roaming around Hajin area.
