About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Civilian injured in Hajin clashes, militants flee

Published at February 26, 2018 01:11 PM 0Comment(s)7773views


M T Rasool

Bandipora

A civilian was injured in clashes with the security forces during protests following a brief gunfight in Hajin area of Bandipora district on Monday.

The civilian identified as Riyaz Ahmad was injured in the clashes that broke out in Hajan area where a brief exchange of gunfire took place between the militants and the forces Monday morning, a police officer said.

Taking advantage of the clashes the militants hiding in the area managed to escape, reports said

A senior police officer wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that 5-9 militants were roaming around Hajin area.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top