Civilian injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

July 20, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

A civilian was critically injured after India and Pakistani troops on Saturday exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

The injured civilian was identified as Zaffer Ullah Khan (deputy Sarpanch of Balnoi Kashti). He was hit by splinters of a mortar shell which exploded near his house at KG sector, officials said.

They said the injured man was rushed to district hospital Poonch for treatment.

Earlier, India and Pakistan armies exchanged gunfire and mortars in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch district, reports said.

(File picturet)