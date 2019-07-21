Civilian injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

July 21, 2019 | NAZIM ALI MANHAS

A civilian was injured as Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged mortar shells and gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Saturday.

A police official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in Mendhar, Mankote and KG sectors of Poonch district from 9.05 am.

He said they used 120 (mm) mortars and 82 mm mortars and fired from automatic weapons towards army posts and civilian areas.

The troops guarding the LoC returned the fire with similar calibre weapons.

A civilian identified as ZafferUllah Khan ( NaibSarpanchBalnoiKashti) of KG sector was injured in Pakistani troops firing and rushed to district hospital Poonch.

Sources said a panchayat member of Goi in DeriDabsi area of Mendhar sector died of cardiac arrest after a mortar shell landed near his house.

The deceased was identified as ManzoorHussain S/o Jumma cast gujjar R/o DhariDabsi.

Meanwhile, Deputy CommissionerPoonch Rahul Yadavvisited District Hospital Poonch to enquire about the health of injured victim of cross-border firing.

The DC interacted with the injured person and his attendants and assured them that every possible help would be extended to them by district administration.

Yadav provided assistance of Rs 5000 under Red Cross in favour of the injured person.