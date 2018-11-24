Civilian injured in Budgam firing incident, succumbs at SKIMS

Mansoor PeerSrinagar
A civilian, who was critically injured in firing incident near an Army camp in central Kashmir’s Budgam district last night, succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS, Srinagar on Saturday morning.
Ishfaq Ahmad Ganaie, 28, son of Nazir Ahmad Ganie of Magraypora was injured in the firing near Army's 50 RR camp at Chattergam area.
He had received serious fire arm injuries on head and leg. He was initially referred to SMHS Hopsital where from he was taken to SKIMS, Soura.
A doctor at SKIMS confirmed to Rising Kashmir that Ganaie was on ventilator in ICU. He succumbed to his injuries at around 2 am today.
On Friday evening, Army and Police said Ganie was found injured after he was fired upon by militants near Army camp at Chattergam.
Residents, however, alleged that the Army opened unprovoked fire, injuring Ganaie, reported PTI on Thursday.