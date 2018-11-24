About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Civilian injured in Budgam firing incident, succumbs at SKIMS

Published at November 24, 2018 10:26 AM 0Comment(s)612views


Mansoor Peer

Srinagar

A civilian, who was critically injured in firing incident near an Army camp in central Kashmir’s Budgam district last night, succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS, Srinagar on Saturday morning. 

Ishfaq Ahmad Ganaie, 28, son of Nazir Ahmad Ganie of Magraypora was injured in the firing near Army's 50 RR camp at Chattergam area.

He had received serious fire arm injuries on head and leg. He was initially referred to SMHS Hopsital where from he was taken to SKIMS, Soura.

A doctor at SKIMS confirmed to Rising Kashmir that Ganaie was on ventilator in ICU. He succumbed to his injuries at around 2 am today.

On Friday evening, Army and Police said Ganie was found injured after he was fired upon by militants near Army camp at Chattergam.  

Residents, however, alleged that the Army opened unprovoked fire, injuring Ganaie, reported PTI on Thursday.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top