Civilian injured during CASO in Pulwama village

Javid Sofi

Pulwama, Dec 1:

 A civilian was injured in a brief shoot-out between militants and forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Niloora village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday evening.
A police official said brief exchange of firing took place between militants and army men during CASO in Niloora village of Pulwama.
He said a civilian identified as Bashir Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Hassan Mir was hit by bullet in leg during the exchange of fire.
The civilian was shifted to a nearby hospital, where from he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.
The search operation was going on when reports last poured in.

 

 

 

