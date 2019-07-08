Civilian injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

July 08, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

A civilian was injured as India and Pakistani troops exchange firing along the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri district on Monday.

Officials said the two armies targeted each other's forward posts and villages along the LoC in Nowahera area of the district.

They said a civilian identified as Ram Sayroop, a resident of Kalsian village of Nowshera was hit by mortar shell splinters.

He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, an official said.

The firing between the two sides was still continuing intermittently, he said.

(Representational picture)