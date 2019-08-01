Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

August 01, 2019 | Agencies

A civilian was injured as India and Pakistan troops exchanged fire along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, official sources said here on Thursday.

"Pakistan violated the ceasefire last night in Nowshera sector of Rajouri in which a civilian suffered injuries," sources said.

The civilian identified as Mohammad Altaf (37), resident of Pukherni, sustained a bullet injury in neck and he was hospitalised.

Earlier, an Army man was killed in cross-LoC fring in Rajouri district on 30 July.

On July 29, three civilian were injured in Shahpur area of Poonch including a 10-day old child, who succumbed later.