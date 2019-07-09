Civilian hurt in India, Pak firing in Nowshera sector

July 09, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

A civilian was injured in exchange of gun fire between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Monday.

Defence sources said Pakistani Army breached border ceasefire and resorted to mortar shelling and firing by small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector in the early hours today.

They said the army men also returned the fire.

“The exchange of gunfire and mortar shelling continued for some time,” sources said.

An official said in the Pakistani troops firing, a civilian identified as Ram Saroop was hit by bullet in Kalsian village of Nowshera

The injured civilian was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The doctors attending on the injured termed his condition as critical.