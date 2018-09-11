Civilian died in Indian firing: Pak Army

AgenciesRawalpindi, Sep 10:
A civilian was killed on Monday in unprovoked Indian Army shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) in Khanjar sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR) said.
“Pakistan Army personnel mounted a befitting response by returning fire,” it said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhimber Chaudhry Zulqarnain Sarfraz said the shell landed in the courtyard of the house, leaving 39-year-old Guftar Hussain dead on the spot.
He said other members of the house remained unhurt miraculously.
Pakistan army accuses Indian troops of routinely attacking civilians across the LoC in flagrant violation of a 2003 ceasefire.
On September 5, the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh was summoned by Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal to protest unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian Army along the LoC.
“Indian forces have carried out over 2,000 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working Boundary.”
The FO had said that 32 civilians were killed and 122 injured in the Indian troops firing and mortar shelling along the LoC and working boundary.