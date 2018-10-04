Civilian abducted in Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore, Oct 03:
Unknown gunmen Wednesday abducted a civilian from his shop at Unisoo area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said few masked men abducted 30-year-old Tawseef Ahmad Ganie son of Mohammad Afzal Ganie from his shop at Unisoo in Sopore in the afternoon.
Ganie is a resident of Tujjar village of Sopore and runs a meat shop at Unisoo.
SSP said police has registered a case and launched investigation.
“Efforts are on to trace the abducted person," he said.
After the abduction, police and army men launched search operation in the area to locate the abducted civilian.
“We are using all our resources to find the civilian abducted by militants,” the SSP said.
It was the second abduction within two weeks in Sopore and has created sense of fear in the apple town.
On September 23, gunmen abducted 45 year old Mushtaq Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Rasool Mir in Harwan area of Sopore. His bullet riddled body was found by locals in the orchards next day.
Mushtaq was a labourer by profession and also used to help her wife who owns a cutting and tailoring shop.