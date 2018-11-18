About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Civilian abducted by suspected militants in Shopian

Published at November 18, 2018 11:10 AM 0Comment(s)759views


Javid Sofi

Shopian

Suspected militants have abducted one more youth from a village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday morning.

A police official said that militants abducted Suhail Ahmad Ganie son of Sheeraz Ahmad Ganie from Memander village of Shopian today.

This is the seventh incident of its kind in Shopian in last four days.

On Saturday afternoon two youth Hakib Javid and Ishfaq Ahmad were abducted from Memendar. They were, however, set free during the night.

On Saturday morning, three youth were abducted from Sadipora village of Shopian. Among them one Huzaif Kutay was killed, while others were released by militants.

A video showing a masked man decapitating him was also released on social media. On Thursday a 11th standard student Nadeem Manzoor was abducted from Safanagri village of Shopian and latter shot dead in a village in neighbouring Pulwama district.

