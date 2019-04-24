Civil traffic prohibited on Kashmir highway today

April 24, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The restriction on civil traffic movement was enforced on the highway from Udhampur to Srinagar on Wednesday.

Traffic police said Wednesday is convoy day and no civil traffic will be allowed on highway which connects Kashmir with the rest of India.

"No movement of any kind of public vehicle shall be allowed from Udhampur towards Srinagar and vice versa, " it said.

The government bans civil traffic movement on nearly 270-km long highway from Srinagar to Udhampur on two days in a week (Sunday and Wednesday) while on Sunday the traffic restriction remains in place up to Baramulla.

The restriction on civil traffic is meant for smooth and safe passage of security convoys, a measure taken to prevent militants from carrying out any Pulwama type attack in which 40 paramilitary CRPF men were killed on 14 February.

