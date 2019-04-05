Civil traffic ban on highway causes outrage

April 05, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Employees, traders, doctors, fruit growers slam ban, demand its revocation

We’re holding meeting today to discuss issue: Div Com

The ban on civil traffic on two days a week on Srinagar-Jammu highway has caused outrage and could prove disastrous, hit public service delivery mechanism and further derail normalcy in the trouble-torn Valley.

People from different sections of society have criticised the ban and demanded its revocation to avoid trouble to general public.

The civil traffic ban on two-day in a week from 4 am to 5 pm would be from Baramulla through Srinagar, Qazigund, Jawahar-Tunnel, Banihal and Ramban till Udhampur.

The Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) castigated the decision.

“Closing the highway on working days could badly affect the government services in the valley. The employees have to attend the duties and if the highway remains closed, how will they travel to attend their duties,” EJAC president, Fayaz Shabnum said.

He said the ban should either be revoked or the government should at least allow traffic till 11 am and after 3 pm.

“Currently, the government functions from Jammu and after it shifts to Srinagar, how will officials attend their offices. The government should come up with a viable solution for convenience of public especially for ferrying patients,” Shabnum said.

He called for revocation of the ban on civilian traffic.

The doctors have also expressed serious concern over the ban and demanded exclusion of medical fraternity and patients from such restrictions.

“The ban is invariably going to jeopardize the patient care and increase morbidity and mortality among patients,” said Doctor Association Kashmir (DAK) president Dr Suhail Naik.

He said it would be difficult for patients to reach to tertiary care hospitals in Srinagar hospitals from other districts of the Valley.

Naik questioned how can patients from Banihal reach Medical College Anantnag or any other hospital in Srinagar while ban remains in force.

“We appeal administration to exclude medical fraternity and patients from such restrictions,” he said.

The traffic ban would hit the business sector in the landlocked Valley, which is solely dependent on Srinagar-Jammu highway for transportation of goods and essential commodities.

Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) chairman, Muhammad Yasin Khan termed the traffic ban similar to the implementation of “martial law” in the valley.

“It is a dictatorship. Usually there is one-way traffic on the highway from Jammu to Srinagar and when there will be two day traffic suspension, it will hit the business activities in the valley,” Khan said.

He said the already troubled economy in Kashmir would badly suffer due to the traffic ban.

“It is unacceptable. We appeal the government to reconsider the decision,” Khan, who is also head Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, said.

The ban would also affect the studies of students and normal work atmosphere of people.

“Issuing such a ban on civil traffic is an imposition of ‘martial law’ in the valley,” Khan said.

The apple and vegetable traders also expressed resentment over the ban.

“The ban will badly hit every sector and community in the valley,” said Kashmir Fruit and Vegetable Growers and cum Dealers association president, Bashir Ahmad Bashir.

He said each day 100 to 150 trucks laden with fruits and vegetables are transported to the Valley.

“The ban will cause huge financial loss to traders if trucks carrying the perishable items remain stranded on the highway or in Jammu,” Bashir said.

The traffic ban, he said, would trigger shortage of essential commodities in the valley and government must relook the decision to streamline the civil as well and security traffic.

President Kashmir Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, Fruit Mandi Apple Town Sopore, Fayaz Ahmad Malik also slammed the ban.

He said around five to 10 percent of the fruit of the last season was still stored in godowns in the valley and the ban on traffic would cause loss to the apple industry if fruits are not transported outside the state within 24 hours.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that there will be a meeting of officials tomorrow to look into the issue.

"Tomorrow, we are holding a meeting in this regard. Then only, I can say how this has to be regulated," he said.