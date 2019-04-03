Civil society up in arms against Municipal Committee Pulwama

April 03, 2019 | Javid Sofi

‘Stop dumping garbage at Galander or face agitation’

The civil society of Pampore town in southern Kashmir has warned Municipal Committee Pulwama (MCP) to stop dumping garbage in the saffron town or face agitation by people.

Talking to Rising Kashmir chief organiser of Fallah Behbood Committee Pampore Bashir Ahmad said that Pulwama is the oldest tehsil in the district and has huge catchment area.

He said that all garbage which is generated in the jurisdiction of Pulwama tehsil is being dumped here in tehsil Pampore.

"Pulwama tehsil has huge state land available and authorities of municipality committee Pulwama should seek a dumping site within their jurisdiction," he said, adding that they can't tolerate the saffron town be turned into a garbage dumping site.

"A warning was served to authorities through imams of local mosques during congregational prayers on previous Friday to address the issue within seven days or people will hit the streets against them," the civil society members said.

Abdul Majeed Bhat, president traders federation Pampore said that the dumping site at Galander is for dumping garbage of Pampore town only and MCP should seek its own arrangement with their jurisdiction.

He said that for past 10 days MCP is dumping many truck loads of garbage at Galander which is a cause of concern for them.

"With the slight increase in temperature, the whole area around the site is stinking," he said, adding that they have brought this issue into the notice of concerned authorities.

"Pampore already has been threatened by pollution and addition of garbage can further deteriorate the environment," he said, adding they can't tolerate it anymore and will hit the streets if MCP doesn't stop it.

Ishtiyaq Mohi ud Din, Tehsildar Pampore said that he has brought this issue into the notice of his higher authorities and stopping MCP from dumping garbage at Galander is beyond his competence.

"The higher authorities have to take a call in this matter," he said.

He said that MCP used to dump garbage at a dumping site in Letpora area but due to some controversy it had to stop using the site.

They were asked by authorities to use dumping site in Galander area of Pampore for some time till an alternative is to be sought.

A senior administrative officer in Pulwama said on conditions of anonymity that they have taken this with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and hoped that the issue will be solved very soon.