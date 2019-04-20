Civil Society, Mir, Qayoom demand NEET centres in Kashmir

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society, Mohammed Sulaiman Bhat on Friday said that the NEET centres for Kashmiri students should be established in the Valley.

In a statement on Friday Bhat said as a maximum number of students have been allotted centres outside Kashmir, it becomes difficult for them to appear in the examination. He also termed the decision as injustice with the students.

“We on behalf of JK Civil Society appeal authorities to ensure as the centre is allotted in the Valley so that no student will face hardships in appearing the test,” he added. KNS

Ghulam Hassan Mir, President Democratic Party Nationalist has also made an appeal to the Governor of J&K to take up the issue of having an examination centre for conducting NEET examination in the Valley. In a statement on Friday Mir said having no examination centre for NEET exam in the Valley is injustice with the students. "It will cause unnecessary problems for these students; hope Governor of J&K will take up this issue at the appropriate level," he said.

Meanwhile, PDP leader Qayoom Wani also criticized the government for keeping NEET centre for Kashmiri students outside the State, and termed it injustice with Kashmiri students. He demanded that government should realize the difficulty of student and should establish centres for NEET examination within the state at an earliest.