Civil Society Kangan meets Ganai, presents memorandum

Umar RainaGanderbal:
Members of Civil Society Kangan today met Advisor to Governor, Khurshid A Ganai. The delegation was led by Dr Khurshid Qureshi and Advocate Abid Jeelani .
The delegation presented a memorandum of demands to the Advisor and apprised him of various problems concerning the employment of local youth in the construction of tunnels at village Gagengeer and Zojila, compensation to landholders whose land has come under land acquisition for the construction of Srinagar Leh National Highway road, protection of sanctity of Nalla sindh, adequate space for bus yard at Kangan and shifting of Government Higher Secondary School Kangan.
It was also discussed that the road widening from Wayil to Nagbal be prioritized and the Maternity Hospital at Nunar be made functional. The Advisor was also apprised of the cutting of the Chinar Tress at Chinar Bagh Ganderbal and that strict action be taken against the officials for violating the norms which govern the protection of Chinar trees.
Advisor gave a patient hearing to the delegation and promised of effective and prompt action in respect of the demands put forth by the members of Civil Society Kangan and Ganderbal.