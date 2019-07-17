Civil society Kakapora ask authorities to put PHC in order

July 17, 2019 | Javid Sofi

The civil society of Kakapora town in South Kashmir's Pulwama district has warned authorities of the health department to put the primary health center in order or they will hit the streets.

Local residents said that a health centre which was sanctioned in 1970 and upgraded to PHC some 15 years ago caters to health needs of more than 20 villages surrounding Kakapora.

The villages include Lelhara, Mohanvij, Naman, Narbal, Hajibal, Sather Gund, Okhoo, Gundibagh, Larev ,Dougam and Begumbagh besides Kakapora town.

"PHC Kakapora has the same staff which was sanctioned four and half decades ago," Arshid Ahmad Sofi, president traders association Kakapora said.

He said that on papers staff has been sanctioned for PHC Kakapora but in reality, they remain posted at Pampore and other areas.

"Their salary is drawn from PHC Kakapora," he said, adding that the health center has lost its purpose as people have to seek treatment of minor ailments in Pampore or Pulwama.

Mohammed Anwar Kuchay, General Secretary Traders Association, Kakapora said that the night clinic has become a cruel joke with local residents.

"The doctors mostly remain absent from night duty and the night clinic is being run by an ayurvedic doctor along with a pharmacist and two paramedics," he said.

He said on other days the night clinic is being managed by incompetent employees of the PHC. He said that a couple of days ago a minor was injured in a road accident and they ferried him to the PHC Kakapora for treatment in the evening hours. "There were three paramedics including tow nursing orderly who could do nothing than to refer him to Srinagar," he said.

He said when they asked the PHC authorities for the ambulance there was no driver available at that time despite the fact they had shown a driver present in the duty roaster on that evening.

"When we enquired about the driver, we were informed that the driver was deputed to some other place," he said. The incident angered local residents who hit the streets and protested against the health department.

The protesters were demanding an answer from authorities that if two ambulances have been kept available for PHC Kakapora what purpose they would serve if the driver is deputed to some other place.

Noor Mohammad, vice president of Trades Association Kakapora said that a USG machine has developed some snag in 2014 and since then they have been waiting for its repair.

"Instead of getting the machine repaired, authorities transferred the concerned doctor to some other place and till date, neither the machine was repaired nor the doctor was deputed back," he said. He said that patients, particularly pregnant women, are helpless to do the USG in the market.

The residents added that the PHC lacks a digital X-ray machine and for X-ray of lumbar and spine, they had to travel to Pulwama to get it done in private. They said that the X-ray machine used at PHC emits excess radiations. The villagers said that they raised these issues with the authorities during the Back to Village program which was conducted in the area a couple of days ago. The residents warned that if their issues aren't redressed they will be forced to hit the streets again. When contacted the CMO Pulwama, Dr Hassina expressed her inability to talk on the phone. "I am in a workshop and can't talk at this moment," the CMO Pulwama said. Rising Kashmir attempted to reach her on phone in the evening but the calls were not answered.

The BMO Pampore, Dr Arshad said that they keep a doctor available for night clinic which can be checked in roaster duty for the concerned PHC.

"It is not possible to run night clinic without a doctor," he said. He also claimed that the USG machine is functional and informed that the gynecologist is on maternity leave and replacement has been sent to the PHC. He suggested residents to come to his office and formally register their grievances so that they could be redressed in a proper way.






