Civil society group expresses concern over rampant adulteration in food, milk items

Says enforcement authorities unprepared to tackle menace
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 01:
An influential Jammu-based civil society group on Thursday expressed serious concern over the rampant adulteration of food and milk items across the state.
As per a statement, the senior functionaries of "We The Human" a public charitable trust, addressed a press conference at Press Club Jammu, expressing deep concern over day by day increasing use of poisonous toxic chemicals in food, milk and milk products, especially during on-going festive season.
They termed the role of enforcement agencies as worst in this regard saying that they have adopted indifferent approach and have failed to set up required infrastructural facilities & posting of requisite fully equipped enforcement staff, with food technology backgrounds, on strategic locations including borders of the state with Pakistan, Punjab & Himachal, despite regular monitoring of the J&K High Court since last few years.
They said the Food Safety Tribunals are not fully equipped with requisite manpower despite J&K HC directives. “Only recently, on 4th June 2018, the High Court directed the State Government to comply with the court directions on curbing the food adulteration menace or face appropriate orders,” the speakers said.
Vice Chairman of the trust, K. Y S. Manhas (a retired Principal district & Session Judge) said the poor implementation of the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954 and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 that created the food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), coupled with law enforcers (food inspectors) and deficiencies in the testing laboratories, lead to persistence of menace of food adulteration.
“The Legal Metrology Department has kept a criminal silence over non printing of mandatory information on sweet boxes sold by reputed big sweet vendors in Jammu, especially, viz date of manufacturing, date of expiry, composition, colours and preservatives used etc,” he said.
“The such information should mandatorily be printed on all such big sweet vendors who manufacture sweets in big automated workshops. Likewise, big bakers in J&K also indulge in same practice and do not declare the required information, as if we still are living in 15th century and we are the guinea pigs or monkeys for experimentation of adulterated food, he added.
Noted Food Technologist and Chairman Editorial Board Dr. Sadiq Nargal said that over-use of pesticides in farming, its residue in food chain, poor sanitation in food market, cold storage, adulteration of food items including soft drinks, packaging and transportation are major threats to food safety.
“ As a result, there are severe health hazards like rapid increase in serious diseases like cancer, ulcers, asthma etc. and deaths due to such diseases. All these because of unsafe foods,” he said.
“Common adulterants are urea/detergent powder in milk, animal fat in ghee, brick powder in red chilly powder, chicory in coffee, papaya seeds in black pepper etc. used by unscrupulous traders for sheer profiteering with the connivance of greedy and corrupt law enforcers that pose health hazards to consumers,” he added.
He said that startling revelation are made that use of chemicals in these food items has increased manifolds during the past few years.
He said that, once again, law enforcing agencies area cautioned to act against the processors, manufacturers and vendors who are selling poison to the people. “If the adulteration doesn’t stop, happening of cancer & serious diseases involving liver, kideny, pancreas & other vital organs in people would spread like an epidemic in coming years.”
S. Prem Singh in his address said that use of carcinogenic chemicals like calcium carbide & Chinese sachets for artificial ripening of fruits like mangoes, papaya, bananas etc in different markets of J&K had created havoc in the state. “ It has stopped up to some extent due to efforts of the trust functionaries.”
“Use of excessive sprays of toxic chemical pesticides and colouring agents in apple orchards and agricultural fields is a matter of grave concern,” he added.