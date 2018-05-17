Civil Society Forum Kashmir pays surprise visit to JLNM hospital

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Civil Society Forum Kashmir (CSFK) Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital (JLNM) Srinagar and visited many specialties.
The members of CSFK headed by its General Secretary, Omar Shafi Tramboo inspected the facilities being provided by the hospital.
A team among them inspected the drug store of inpatient department at the hospital and found that there was moisture on the walls inside which is yet to be repaired.
“There is no refrigerator at the IPD drug store and the employees are not following any procedure while providing the drugs to the patients,” said a forum member who was part of the group.
He said there are three drug stores and all of them are closed after 4 pm and no one is there to provide medicines for the patients after that.
The members found that there were only few medicines available at outpatient department drug store which was compelling the poor patients to get these from private shops.
“It was also found that the hospital is not following standard treatment guidelines for the procurement of the medicines,” he said.
CSFK members said that there is shortage of manpower at the hospital. In the visit it came to the light that since 2013 there has been no creation of staff at the hospital.
“There is no drug counter for the patients. And there no qualified staff to lead the drug stores and the employees have not been provided any training since years,” they said.
They raised eyebrows over the lack many facilities at the hospital like the defunct elevator and lack of a proper garbage disposal management due to which the patients were suffering.
They also met hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Sameena Mufti and appealed her to address the issues being faced by the patients including the shortage of staff.
Regarding the defunct elevator, the MS in her reply said that the J&K Projects Construction Corporation has left the work due to some issues at the directorate level.
She also promised that they will open drug store at the hospital OPD after they get permission from the directorate. CSFK also donated some wheelchairs at the hospital, a move welcomed by the hospital administration.