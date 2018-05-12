Civil Society Ajas threatens agitation over demand of Degree College

M T RasoolAjas (Bandipora), May 11:
The people here in Ajas area of Bandipora on Friday reiterated the demand for the establishment of Degree College in the area.
People lead by Civil Society Ajas even threatened to launch an agitation to press for fulfillment of their demand. The people in the area have decided to intensify their demand in the backdrop of the government’s sanction for Degree College in Rajpora, Tulail and Lolab.
“Since last year, we are agitating for the establishment of Degree College in the area. In February many government representatives and Ministers assured us of establishing a college in the area, but so far nothing concrete has happened on the ground” said Imran Rather Secretary Civil Society Ajas.
“Recently, the state government has sanctioned 3-degree colleges in the state but we once again did not figure in the list,” Imran said.
People who assembled at Eid Gah Ajas reiterated the demand for college as poor population can't go out of their tehsil for further study. They said that there are many higher secondary schools in the tehsil and Ajas is the centrally located place.
“Due to not availability of Degree College in the tehsil, the girl students are compelled to discontinue their studies, male students who are majorly poor are facing hardships in continuing there higher studies,” Kamal Din Rather Chairman Civil Society told Rising Kashmir
He said they have met and apprised Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Naeem Akther and other Ministers about the significance of Degree College in the area.
The Ajas has jurisdiction of over 14,000 sq.km area that is home to over 15, 000 people. Ajas has over 30 adjoining hamlets while the people accused local public representative of not addressing the long pending demands of the people of this area
Reiterating the demand for college people threaten agitation if the government failed to meet their demand.
Failure on the part of the government to honor our justified demand would lead to agitation, protest and strikes,” Kamaldin cautioned.
Earlier, people in Ajas protested and observed complete shutdown demanding Degree College in the area which was followed by the chain of meetings between civil society members and government representatives who according to locals had assured of Degree College for the area.