Civil society aghast over delayed proposal of ‘grand alliance’

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Coordination Committee—comprising Muzafar Ahmad Shah, Advocate Mir Javed and Jagmohan Singh Raina has voiced its anguish over the late response to a proposal which it had put up before Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP president and Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice president for formation of a secular government in Jammu and Kashmir.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), member J&K Civil Society Coordination Committee Muzafar Ahmad Shah said that Mehbooba Mufti was convinced over the proposal for a grand alliance for defending article 35-A but sorry to say that National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah delayed a meeting after fixing the time and venue for discussing the proposal of a grand alliance for formation of a secular government to defend Article 35-A and stop tinkering with the laws concerning special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
Saying that instead of sending fax, the leaders of all the three parties should have personally flew to Jammu and dropped at Raj Bhavan to handover letter for staking claim for government formation with supporting letters from National Conference and Congress.
Hurriyat (G) condemns mass relocating of political prisoners
Srinagar: Expressing serious concern over the shifting of prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir to outside jails, Hurriyat Conference (G) termed the move not only against the principles of democracy and a blatant violation of the Indian Supreme Court guidelines.
“Shifting Kashmiri prisoners to various prisons across India sans justification and that the step has cleared that rule of law doesn’t exist here as Kashmir was directly ruled by the lakhs of forces present here,” Hurriyat spokesperson said in a statement here.
“Mass shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to outside prisons is being done clandestinely without informing their respective families which has added to the miseries’ of the parents whose loved ones have been languishing in jails for their only crime of demanding Kashmir resolution.”