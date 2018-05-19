Civil service aspirants to get free coaching at Hajj House soon: Zulfkar

Srinagar, May 18:
Minister for School Education, Haj and Auqaf and Tribal Affairs, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, today announced that Government is planning to use Haj House Bemina as a coaching centre for civil service aspirants from the State.
"Usually the aspirants from the State travel to Delhi or to other states to receive the coaching. The whole affair of coaching, boarding, lodging and other expenses make it difficult and almost impossible for aspirants coming from humble financial background to receive the coaching," the Minister said.
He said Haj House is usually used for not more than 15 days during the annual Haj period and afterwards it remains vacant. However, if the same could be used to provide quality coaching facility to civil service aspirants coming from weaker sections of society it in itself would be a noble cause.
Zulfkar said that to ensure the House becomes the centre of excellence, Government intends to collaborate with a Delhi based coaching centre, which has delivered the results in terms of qualifying the competitive exams in the past.
“We will try to get some of their faculty, their curriculum, their teaching methodology so that the desired results are achieved,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Minister asked the SMC Commissioner Reyaz Ahmad Wani to ensure that effective steps for cleanliness in and around the Haj House are maintained.
Whereas, the Managing Director JK SRTC Mir Afroz was directed to ensure that the Haj pilgrims are provided with comfortable vehicles so that they do not face any kind of inconvenience in reaching the airport for the holy pilgrimage.