Civil Secretariat employees defer strike after govt assurance

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
J&K Civil Secretariat Employees Coordination Committee on Wednesday decided to defer their strike scheduled from July 30 following an assurance from the government to fulfill their demands.
The assurance was given by Financial Commissioner Home R K Goyal on behalf of government following a meeting with Civil Secretariat Employees Coordination Committee headed by its Chairman Ghulam Rasool Mir.
Ghulam Rasool Mir and other members of the coordination committee called on the Financial Commissioner Home who has been nominated to negotiate with the employees’ representatives to settle their issues.
Principal Secretary Planning and Monitoring Department Rohit Kansal, Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department Hilal Ahmad Parray, Director Estates Tariq Hussain Ganai, Additional Secretary Subash Chibber and Additional Secretary GAD Charandeep Singh were also present in the meeting.
“After threadbare discussions, the authorities assured the Union representatives that all of their issues will be settled within a week's time. The representatives agreed and deferred the strike call,” Mir said.
The coordination committee after the assurances thanked the government for the timely hearing of their demands.
The Union representatives who attended the meeting include Suresh, Thanaji Bhat, Maqbool Hussain, Mukhtar Ahmad, Muzaffar Nabi, Parvez Khan, Kulbir Singh, Mansoor Qadir, and Isher Dass. (GNS)