Civil Secretariat employees boycott meeting chaired by CS on Darbar Move

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 15:
Civil Secretariat Employees Union on Monday boycotted a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary in connection with shifting of Durbar move offices to Jammu.
The employees union according to sources boycotted the meeting in protest against government’s “cold shoulder” to their genuine demands.
General Secretary Civil Secretariat Employees Union, Thanna Ji Bhat confirmed that they have boycotted the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary.
"We boycotted the meeting as the government did not meet our genuine demands," Bhat said.
As part of bi-annual Darbar move, the Civil Secretariat, seat of Jammu and Kashmir government, along with other offices will close here on October 26 and reopen in the winter capital Jammu on November 05.
The Government offices observing five days week shall close at Srinagar on October 26 (Friday) after the office hours and the offices observing six days week shall close at Srinagar on 27 October (Saturday) after the office hours and reopen at Jammu on November 05 (Monday).
According to an official communication, Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s Secretariat will close in summer capital of the state on October 26 in connection with shifting of Durbar move offices to Jammu.
As per communiqué of Raj Bhavan, all communications meant for Governor and his staff which cannot reach Raj Bhavan, Srinagar before October 26, 2018 (AN) may be addressed to Raj Bhavan, Jammu (180001), for further intimation.
