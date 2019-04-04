Civil Sec Employees Union passes resolution for its immediate demands

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

First time in its glorious history of around 60 long years, questions are raised on the very existence of Civil Secretariat Non-Gazetted Employees Union (CSNGEU). The union which served as a tower of light and hope for the employees of J&K in last half century is today fighting a decisive battle for its life.

A bunch of Civil Secretariat employees supported by a lobby of bureaucrats and lower rank gazetted officers are hell-bent to end this institution on the directions of some forces working behind the scene.

The most astonishing fact remains that the office bearers of last elected union though having been elected for Civil Secretariat Non-Gazetted Employees Union (CSNGEU) are also hand in glow with the forces inimical to this union.

On the above said cross roads of history Rouf Ahmad Bhat the former president of civil secretariat non-gazetted employees union (CSNGEU) has taken the lead and galnvanised the employees sentiment for teaching a lesson to the traitors who have deserted not only the employees interests but also the basics of trade unionism.

Today a huge number of employees gathered in secretariat lawns and expressed their anguish, with a resolve to thwart all such attempts aimed at dilution and demolition of Civil Secretariat Non-Gazetted Employees Union (CSNGEU). All the employees have passed the resolution in a unanimous voice pressing hard on government utilize and expedite all available legal remedies to vacate the stay and conduct the election of Civil Secretariat Non-Gazetted Employees Union (CSNGEU) in time as per the notification issued vide endorsement No. GAD (Adm)/26/2017-I dated 01.04.2019. (KNS)