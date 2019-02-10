Civil Sec Employees Union demands revocation of SRO-202

AgenciesSrinagar
Calling it a 'poll prank' of political parties to sell their “obsolete ideas,” the Civil Secretariat Employees Union has called for revoking SRO-202/2015, saying it has been notified without “application of mind” and has failed to serve its intended purpose of fast- track recruitment.
Being related to consolidated salary and finances, the order was issued by GAD instead of Finance Department, the Union’s President Ghulam Rasool Mir, Vice President Suresh Akash Bedi, Secretary Muzafar Nabi and Private Secretary Azad said in a statement.
They said the probation period mentioned as five years is contrary to the two years mentioned as per CCA Rules.
“The order mentions reckoning of seniority from the date of its appointment but on the contrary, it is creating seniority disputes and atmosphere of animosity among Cadres/employees and acting as fodder for litigations.”
“[The order] Mentions appointment to be made within three months from the date of issuance of SRO, contrary it took more than three years which means the appointees have to spend and stagnate for more than eight years under this arbitrary policy,” the statement said.
“No pay protection provided to in-service candidates as per CSR. Law and Finance Department already held it against the provisions of CSR and explicitly advised that provisions of SRO-202 are not applicable to the in-service candidate who applied through proper channel. Previous Government took the decision not to bring Gazetted posts under this SRO, however, the same was later withdrawn.”
The order also violates apex court’s judgment, providing equal wages for equal work and allowances like D.A, HRA, CCA etc which are granted on basis of market escalation are not provided to appointees which is against labour laws and Principal of natural justice.
“Appointments made on substantive posts which are budgeted posts and no extra finances are to be required for its implementation.”
(GNS)