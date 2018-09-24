Civil Defense organises training program at Emm's Tiny Tots Teaching Institute

Srinagar, Sept 23:
Civil Defence organized week-long training program on life saving skills at Emm's Tiny Tots Teaching Institute at Rainawari, Srinagar.
Deputy controller Civil Defense Srinagar Night Aman had inaugurated the camp on 13 September 2018 in presence of school principal Mymoona Shah.
During the programme, experts from Civil Defense imparted training to the students and the staff in basic life support, rescue operation, first-aid and rope training.
Over 70 students and 20 staff members from the school participated in the programme.
The students were enthusiastic to participate in the camp and expressed gratitude to the Civil Defense and the school for such initiatives which they would help them in their lives. After receiving good response from the students, principal requested Civil Defense for conducting more such camps for students and staff in advance level.
The students who participated in the camp will be provided certificates by civil Defense and cash awards.