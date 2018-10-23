About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Civil Defence organizes one-day awareness prog in RS Pura

Published at October 23, 2018 12:02 AM 0Comment(s)423views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, OCT 22:

Civil Defence on Monday organized one-day awareness programme at Government Boys Higher Secondary School R.S. Pura.
According to an official, during the programme in which the students and staff were given the knowledge of First Aid, CPR, Chocking, Emergency methods of rescue, fire fighting along with demonstration by the Civil Defence Instructors.
While speaking on the occasion, DSP Anita Pawar highlighted the role of Civil Defence and expressed his views regarding the importance of first Aid, Rescue Techniques, Do’s and Don’ts during manmade/natural disaster.
Principal of the School Janak Raj highly appreciated the role of Civil Defence and thanked the staff and Instructors for organizing an important awareness programme. At least 400 students of higher classes (boys) and staff attended the awareness programme.
Chief Warden Paramjeet Kumar, Deputy Chief Warden Thakur Ranjit Singh, Deputy Divisional Warden R. Vijay Magotra, and other senior officials of Civil Defence were present on the occasion, the official added.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top