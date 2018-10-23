Civil Defence organizes one-day awareness prog in RS Pura

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, OCT 22:
Civil Defence on Monday organized one-day awareness programme at Government Boys Higher Secondary School R.S. Pura.
According to an official, during the programme in which the students and staff were given the knowledge of First Aid, CPR, Chocking, Emergency methods of rescue, fire fighting along with demonstration by the Civil Defence Instructors.
While speaking on the occasion, DSP Anita Pawar highlighted the role of Civil Defence and expressed his views regarding the importance of first Aid, Rescue Techniques, Do’s and Don’ts during manmade/natural disaster.
Principal of the School Janak Raj highly appreciated the role of Civil Defence and thanked the staff and Instructors for organizing an important awareness programme. At least 400 students of higher classes (boys) and staff attended the awareness programme.
Chief Warden Paramjeet Kumar, Deputy Chief Warden Thakur Ranjit Singh, Deputy Divisional Warden R. Vijay Magotra, and other senior officials of Civil Defence were present on the occasion, the official added.