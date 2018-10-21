Civic polls turned out to be sham: Soz

‘Delhi wants quietness of graveyards in Kashmir’
‘Delhi wants quietness of graveyards in Kashmir’
Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former union Minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz, on Saturday accused government of India for being responsible in conducting “sham” elections.
“Present dispensation in Delhi wants ‘quietness of a graveyard, in Kashmir, not the real peace,” Soz said in a statement here. “Fellow Kashmiris! You must have known that the Home Minister said the other day, that Govt. of India wants peace in Kashmir and spends lot of money on fighting terrorism. This statement is not palatable as the facts on ground falsify the veracity of that statement,” he alleged.
He said that “Delhi should open itself to the workable experience of other Nations; otherwise, it will be a dangerous experiment for India to continue using force in Kashmir and go on killing people, day in and day out,” he said, adding “It is so tragic that the present dispensation in Delhi had not been able to sustain a workable relationship even with the so-called Mainstream in Kashmir which led the state’s premier party, National Conference to boycott the Local Body Elections that led to a ridiculous sham of an election of Local Bodies in Kashmir.”