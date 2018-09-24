Civic polls: Govt orders cancellation of leaves to its employees

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday withdrew the facility of leave to its employees and directed that leaves already sanctioned will be treated to have been cancelled but the leaves sanctioned on medical grounds or study purposes will remain in force.
The government has issued the orders in view of the municipal and panchayat elections the process for which has been already started and phase one of the municipal polls is close at hand.
An order issued by the Commissioner Secretary to Government, General Administration Department reads “leave of any kind sanctioned to government employees except leave sanctioned on medical grounds or for study purposes shall stand cancelled forthwith. The concerned employees shall report to their respective places of posting immediately.”
Directing that no leave of any kind shall be granted to a government employee except of medical emergency till the conclusion of municipal and panchayat elections in the state, the government has also directed that all employees shall remain available at their respective headquarters and places of postings till the conclusion of elections. (KNS)