Civic Body Polls: The new low for mainstream politics

With a dismal polling percentage of 4.27% in the recently concluded Civic Body elections, the façade of the mainstream politics in the Valley has witnessed a new low. This is the lowest electoral participation in the Valley since 1951.
As usual, the wide, penetrative and resourceful Indian media tried hard to cover up state’s embarrassment through manipulative portrayal of electoral statistics; however, the loud and clear message of massive poll boycott witnessed in this election was powerful enough to overshadow all the artificial narratives.
In this election, among a total of 624 wards in the valley, only a one third witnessed polling.
There was no contest in 67% of the wards and 30% of the wards remained totally vacant with not a single person coming forward to contest. These numbers are staggering.
Conversely, we have a situation where in over 95% of the people out rightly rejected the entire process of this election. The voices echoing from various mainstream political quarters of the Valley also happen to express their concern with a similar undertone.
Former chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah in his interview with a national newspaper said: “By persisting with the elections without first trying to address anger on the streets and compounding that by believing that an election without (National Conference) NC and (Peoples Democratic Party) PDP would have any meaning, all that the central government has been able to achieve is the least credible elections in the state.”
Instead of showing concern towards the shrinking space for mainstream political parties in the Valley, states newly appointed Governor Satya Paul Malik, said that he is very satisfied with the election process. He was also quick in announcing his intentions of dissolving J&K’s hung assembly and holding fresh assembly elections in the state.
Before answering this dichotomy, let us take a look at BharatiyaJanata Party’s (BJP) prevailing electoral challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.
In 2014 assembly elections in J&K, BJP at the peak of its popularity was able to fetch 25 seats in the entire state. For BJP, all the 25 seats came either from Jammu or from Ladakh region without a single seat from the Kashmir valley. As per the latest electoral results from Ladakh, the BJP stands completely dethroned by the Indian National Congress (INC).
In Jammu as well, the recent elections threw some worrying vote share patterns for the BJP. As per the official figures, BJP’s vote share has come down by a staggering 51 percent in the three assembly constituencies of Jammu city. It has also lost its ground in its other strongholds. The vote share in districts like Samba, KathuaUdhampur, Chenab valley region (Doda), RajouriKalakote and Reasi has also dwindled drastically.
With shrinking ground in Jammu and Ladakh, the only hope left that can ensure the return of the saffron brigade in power is its performance in the untamed vale of Kashmir.
However, the repulsive right-winged ideology of the BJP and the level of untouchability it faces in Kashmir, the task of gaining electoral ground in the valley is going to be quite daunting.
To overcome this problem, three variables seem to be at play which might tilt the game in favour of the BJP in the Valley, the rehearsal of which was witnessed in the civic body elections concluded in October 2018.
First, electoral participation has to be minimum. Second, manage the handful of voters through money, men and government machinery. Third, collaborate with local allies and set up proxies to fragment the opposition.
For the entire strategy to yield results, extreme boycott is a must. Intensifying anti-militant operations, Cordon and Search Operations (CASO), collateral civilian killings has been making situation extremely difficult for other political parties like the National Conference (NC), Indian National Congress and the PDP to execute their party activities.
Instead of mobilizing new voters, even holding on to the existing party workers is getting challenging. Killing of two NC workers from HabbaKadal constituency of the Srinagar city in broad day light right before the civic polls nerved many which was followed by a string of resignations by foot soldiers from mainstream politics.
NC’s MLA for HabbaKadal, ShameemaFirdaus went on records in accusing BJP of the killings. She also said that the assassination of her workers was a well-planned conspiracy to discourage people and National Conference from participating in the assembly elections.
If what ShameemaFirdaus said is true, anti-militant operations, collateral civilian killings and targeted killing of political workers is only expected to intensify.
Boycott gives the much needed comfort of managing less number of voters. In case of less intense boycott, the number of voters to be outnumbered becomes extremely challenging.
The amount of money, men and government machinery needed to buy every single vote in case of mass participation becomes unmanageable and unaffordable. Take for example the recent civic polls wherein the rates for a single vote ranged from Rs. 500 to as high as Rs. 10,000.
This is precisely why boycott is the foundation based on which this entire electoral money math is done. With mass participation, every calculation for money, men and might goes for a toss.
The third and very essential component of the strategy that seems to be at play is the collaboration with local political outfits. One such example is SajjadLone’s People Conference, which got his share of power in BJP quote of ministry portfolios in the last cabinet.Strengthening the local ally through money and government machinery support acts like insurance.
Besides adding to the base, local allies also help in poaching elements from other regional parties. The role played by PDP’s Imran Reza Ansari and NC’s former spokesperson JunaidAzimMattoo are two startling examples of this third strategic element that is “local collaborations”, being implemented so scientifically.
It not only cuts the electoral share of other regional political players but also gives a semblance of being a regional representative to the collation that might come into existence in future.
It seems that the valley witnessed the trailer of this three pronged strategy in the recent civic polls. A bigger version of it is possibly on cards in the upcoming assembly elections.
However, one cannot ignore the reach, depth and appeal of other cadre based political parties in the Valley. NC is starving for power for years now and it will possibly do everything to hold on to its bases. PDPs electoral chances on the other hand look quite grim as majority of its leaders and cadres have either left or are looking for options.
With Tariq Hameed Karra’s presence in INC now, the migration of hopeless PDP cadres and leaders into INC is possibly going to intensify with nearing elections.
All in all, it is expected that coming six months are going to be full of surprises and shocks in the mainstream politics of the state.
One can only hope that this run for J&K’s 2019 assembly elections, does not invite more deaths in the already bruised valley of victims.
