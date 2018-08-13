City’s prime road without dustbins

Musaib MehrajSrinagar:
In the twin parallel roads of city centre Lal Chowk, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has installed dustbins on only one road leaving another craving for garbage deposition.
On one side, SMC authorities are running campaigns of ‘Clean Srinagar Green Srinagar’ but are not taking the serious and basic facilities of the city on board like installation of dustbins at important places resulting in piling up of garbage across congested areas.
The parallel M.A Road and Residency Road are almost of the same stretch, however, the authorities have installed dustbins frequently after few meters along the Residency road but the road from Polo view to Jehangir Chowk has been left on God’s mercy as no dustbin have been installed.
Authorities have installed dustbins on regular intervals keeping in view the traffic flow, congestion along Residency road but the M.A Road has been left without any garbage decomposition facility causing immense inconveniences to pedestrians and commuters.
Manzoor Ahmad, a commuter told Rising Kashmir that either they have to carry the waste material with them or they need to cross the road to deposit the waste.
“At times it poses threat to our lives depositing the waste on another side of the city centre because the traffic flow is huge and authorities should install the basic facility across the areas where the congestion is huge,” Manzoor said.
Sajad Sofi, another local resident said that government should focus on improving the situation on the ground that would bring the change.
“Every time we see the government taking initiatives to clean the city but how come they will succeed by not taking into consideration the basic requirements. Dustbins should be their top priority and they need to be present at every nook and corner of the city,” Sajad said.
Currently, the SMC is installing Color-coded dustbins for waste segregation in commercial areas to maintain a proper sanitation in the city.
Commissioner SMC told Rising Kashmir that they are currently focusing on proper waste segregation to clean the mess around commercial areas.
“We are looking forward to installing the dustbins wherever we feel necessary, also color-coded dustbin installation is going on at the moment to maintain a proper sanitation in the commercial areas,” he said.
Wani further added that they will definitely install the bins where people feel there is a need of it.