City’s Lake View Park distracts tourists

Govt leaves Park unattended for three years, place generates pungent smell
Musaib MehrajSrinagar:
Lake View Park on summer capital’s busy Boulevard road has been left to ruins as it is craving for government attention after it was left unattended three years back post it refurbishment works.
Rising Kashmir learnt the authorities have failed to widen the road for cycle track leaving the park in shambles.
the government making lofty claims to beautify the Boulevard road, defaced Lake View Park dug three years ago has been left unattended thus failing to attract visitors.
View Park, located at Nunkun Restaurant on the front of the Department of Fisheries gasps for breath as the defacement of the park has affected the number of visitors taking the Shikara ride from that side.
the reputation of attracting a large number of families in the past, the park now craves for a single visitor as the authorities had carried out road widening process for cycle tracks across the whole stretch and have left it unattended since then.
Ahmad, a Shikarawala at Chinar Ghat told Rising Kashmir, “The Park has been dug three years ago by the administration for road widening and cycle tracks but nothing has been done apart from digging the entire stretch.”
stated that recently the authorities dug the land up to Zabarwan Park but advancement seems way too far as the authorities’ are working at a snail’s pace.
the loss they witnessed, he stated that customers used to wait or relax inside the park but since it has been dug there is a decline in the number of visitors affecting them badly.
there was a time when families used to visit the park as they had no access to the famous Mughal gardens, as a result, they used to enjoy till midnight but the whole thing has gone now,” said Mohammad Subhan, another Shikarawala.
further said that neither the road has been widened nor it seems any cycle track will be made.
Hussain, Senior Project Officer Department of Fisheries on the issue said, “It really affects as far as aesthetic sense is concerned when someone visits the aquarium it definitely leaves a bad taste as the park lies on the front.”
Kamli, General Manager JK Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) said that the park comes under the domain of Floriculture department and only the upper portion of Nunkun is being looked after by them.
Masum, Director Floriculture Kashmir told Rising Kashmir that the park has gone in road widening and now has been overtaken from them.
park doesn’t belong to any department as of now as it was taken over for the making of a ring road, cycle tracks and we were intimated by the state government to give away with this and we left it,” Masum said.
