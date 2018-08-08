City witnesses less rainfall this year

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Aug 07:
Compared to last year, Srinagar has received less rainfall this year, the local meteorological department data claims.
In the first 7 months of 2018, Srinagar received 262.02 mm rainfall against the 729.5 mm rainfall recorded during the first seven months of 2017.
As per the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Jammu and Kashmir is in the category of large rain-deficient state for the period between March 1 and April 4 this year.
While the normal rainfall for this period for Jammu and Kashmir is 164.8 mm, the State has received just 64.4 mm, deficient by 61 percent.
Last year, Srinagar recorded a total of 818.5 mm rainfall.
This year, in the last 7 months, it has recorded less rainfall compared to last year.
In January this year, Srinagar received 1.2 mm rainfall compared to the normal range of 53.9 mm while February witnessed 44.7 mm rainfall compared to the normal range of 81.99 mm.
In March, the summer capital received 36.7 mm rainfall, followed by April with 1.92 mm, May with 31.5 mm, June with 60.9 mm, and July with 85.1 mm.
In addition, in the first 7 days of August, till 8.30 am, Srinagar received just 6 mm rainfall.
As per the official of the MeT department, on August 7, after 8.30 am, the city recorded 39.8 mm rainfall.
Last year, in January, Srinagar received 162.2 mm rainfall, and in February 97.2 mm.
In March 2017, Srinagar received 68.7 mm rainfall, April witnessed 222.3 mm, May 70.8 mm, June 73.9 mm and July 34.4 mm.
Last year in August, Srinagar received 24.4 mm rainfall, followed by September with 16.3 mm, October with zero, November 11.1 mm and December with 37.2 mm.
Director Jammu and Kashmir Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir that there was a very high variability of rainfall in the State.
“We had a very dry winter as well. This year, rainfall was deficient up to March, but then, an improvement was seen in the months of June and July,” he said. “This year, June and July months witnessed above normal rainfall that is good for agriculture and horticulture.”
Lotus said from August 8 there would be a rainfall for three days till August 10.
“After August 12, there will again be dry weather,” he said.
This year’s winter was one of the driest in recent memory and Kashmir saw a nearly 90 percent drop in precipitation.