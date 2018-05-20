City witnesses huge rush of beggars with the onset of Ramadan

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, May 19:
With the onset of Ramadan, the heart of the city Lal Chowk is full of beggars who thronged their way in hundreds as has been the trend over the years.
Every Ramadan, Kashmir witness an army of beggars making their way to the streets, homes, parking lots, traffic signals and every public place asking for money.
Lal Chowk area from Residency road to Hari High Singh High Street can be seen completely occupied by beggars who had made their way to the city in hundreds mainly for the month of Ramadan.
Commuters are expressing their anguish over the number of beggars present at every nook and corner of the city making it difficult for the people to even walk freely. They has urged the authorities to take immediate action and get rid of them.
“This has become a trend. Every time we see beggars wandering around in public places. One who is handicapped has no option but to beg but in the month of Ramadan we witness people begging who are completely normal,” said Fareeha Jan, a commuter at Lal Chowk.
She said even people come regularly in the month of Ramadan and start asking for money and the worst part is that children of small age are involved in this.
“We really feel bad for children who beg and in this holy month we can’t even deny,” she said.
Auqib Nabi, an employee said, “The act is completely frustrating at times because whenever we are at Traffic Signal the beggars flock around which affects the concentration on driving.”
He added they know people won’t deny them in the holy month.
Hyder Ali, a student at Kashmir University said, “At the end of the day onus lies on the government because this is a collective concern and they should think over it. Natives should be rehabilitated at least or should be made self-sufficient.”
The concerned authorities told Rising Kashmir that the beggar home has been separated from Juvenile home and will be thrown open soon.
“We have separated Beggar home from the Juvenile home at Harwan. Beggar home has been constructed and will open in coming days where beggars will be kept and counseled,” said Hafizullah, in-charge at Balasharam.
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com