City road in shambles, admin unmoved

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dilapidated condition of Rambagh road has been causing huge inconvenience to the locals and commuters alike.

A representation made by the residents to GNS here said that the road at Zum Zum Complex near Noorani Masjid is dotted with potholes at several places. They alleged that the concerned authorities are paying no attention towards the issue.

“We had even approached the concerned authorities to seek their attention but nothing significant was done on the ground level,” Abdul Hamid Bhat, a part of the delegation said.

“Although the road was macadamized in 2017 but soon after a drain was made following which no repairment was done and the road was left as such,” he said.

Another member said that “during rains, the whole stretch turns into a pool causing immense problems to everyone even now the dust generated by passing vehicles is creating respiratory problems for the children and elderly people.”

Urging the Governor-led administration to mitigate their sufferings, the delegation said that “we make a fervent appeal to Governor to look into the matter and direct the concerned authorities to undertake repairs of the road at the earliest to ease our sufferings.”