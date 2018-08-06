City gets color-coded dustbins for waste segregation

Musaib MehrajSrinagar:
Authorities have installed color-coded dustbins for waste segregation in commercial areas across different areas in the summer capital for dumping the waste to maintain a proper sanitation in the city.
Near about 200 dustbins have been installed at commercial hubs including Karan Nagar, Hari Singh High Street, Lal Chowk, Dalgate and several areas along Downtown in Srinagar.
Chief Sanitation Officer, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Mohammad Akbar Sofi said that two colored dustbins have been used for waste segregation specified for a particular waste.
“We have installed colored dustbins that are blue and green in color. One will be used for biodegradable waste and the other bins would be used for recyclable waste,” Akbar said.
Akbar stated that green dustbins will be used for biodegradable waste such as household waste, fruits, vegetable peels and blue dustbins will be used for deposition of rough materials including rubber, glass, rags.
“We are doing our part and now people should also support us by not throwing the waste on roads polluting the environment,” he said.
SMC Commissioner, Riyaz Ahmad Wani said that they have started to install these bins after every 500 meters to make sure that waste should be deposited where it is intended to be.
“We have decided to install dustbins after every 500 meters across the city, keeping in view the busiest places we have chosen the areas that are a kind of a commercial hub and the process is going on at the moment,” Wani said.
A senior official at SMC told Rising Kashmir that they are trying to prevent the waste generation that reduces handling, treatment and disposal costs.
“Preventing waste generation reduce the environmental impacts and it the process and has been carried out to make people understand that they should use the bag that can be reused,” he said.
Meanwhile, locals have well accepted the installation of these bins for segregation of waste but at the same time, they believe that there is a need for more awareness about the issue.
Ali Murtaza, a local resident said, “The initiative is good but at the same time they should aware people about the biodegradable waste and recycled waste because a layman is not aware of these scientific terms so the authorities should simultaneously carry programs for that.”
Ali stated that the authorities should keep signboards at the places where these bins have been installed so that an illiterate person will also be able to understand where the waste needs to be deposited.
