Citizens group supports Ramadan ceasefire demand

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, May 12:
A group of citizens, including former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, Saturday extended support to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's call for a unilateral ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan till completion of the Amarnath Yatra.
In a statement issued here, the Concerned Citizens' Group said it strongly endorses the joint demand of the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir for a ceasefire during the sacred month of Ramzan.
"The forces must observe the ceasefire strictly and should fire only when fired upon," it said.
The group said the government of India must initiate a purposeful dialogue, in the meanwhile, with all stakeholders in a time-bound manner.
They appealed to people to abjure violence during Ramzan and AmarnathYatra.
The group comprises Yashwant Sinha, Wajahat Habibullah, former Air Marshal Kapil Kak, senior journalist Bharat Bhushan and Sushobha Barve.
On Thursday, the All Party Meeting convened by chief minister had appealed the Government of India (GoI) to consider a unilateral ceasefire in the state starting from Ramadan in mid May till the completion of the Amarnath yatra in August.
However, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit has opposed the unilateral ceasefire demand.