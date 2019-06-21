Citizens Council B’pora demand women's college, university campus

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Citizen's Council Bandipora on Thursday demanded establishment of a Women's Degree College, University Campus and postgraduate courses in the existing colleges in the area at the earliest.

In a statement Chairman Citizen's Council, Prof Ismail Ashana said that Bandipora is in dire need of Women's College as thousands of female students are facing hardships in absence of college.

Ashana demanded introduction postgraduate courses in the existing degree college besides demanding university campus in the area.

"Every District has received its share but Bandipora has been ignored by the civil governments" Ashana said.

Accusing successive governments and local representatives of failure, Ashana said that Bandipora has suffered a lot due to representative imcompetence. He appealed people to fight for the revival.

Prof Ashana appealed Governor's Administration to work for the establishment of Women's College and university campus so the distressed students may get relief.

